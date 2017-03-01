Read to a Dog Spring Session Begins M...

Read to a Dog Spring Session Begins March 20

Lincoln City Libraries invites families to participate in the "Read to a Dog" program offered by LCL and Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog organization. The program allows children ages 6 to 12 to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog.

