Public Invited to Annie Oakley Presentation at Aging Partners' Downtown Center

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a presentation on "The Life and Legacy of Annie Oakley" by author and speaker Charlotte Endorf at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Downtown Senior Center, 1005 "O" St. The presentation is free, but there is a $4 suggested meal contribution for ages 60 and over. Meal reservations must be made in advance by calling 402-441-7154 by April 4. Endorf's presentation focuses on dispelling myths and revealing the real Annie Oakley, a star attraction of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show.

