Public Invited to Annie Oakley Presentation at Aging Partners' Downtown Center
Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a presentation on "The Life and Legacy of Annie Oakley" by author and speaker Charlotte Endorf at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Downtown Senior Center, 1005 "O" St. The presentation is free, but there is a $4 suggested meal contribution for ages 60 and over. Meal reservations must be made in advance by calling 402-441-7154 by April 4. Endorf's presentation focuses on dispelling myths and revealing the real Annie Oakley, a star attraction of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheaters (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Rick marsh
|4
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 10
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC