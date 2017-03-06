Popeye's Fire Ruled Arson

14 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Monday night's fire inside the Popeye's restaurant at 48th and Vine has been ruled an arson by Lincoln Fire investigators. A police report obtained by KFOR News indicated it had been ruled an arson, plus damage estimates to the building were at $12,000.

