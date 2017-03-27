Parks and Recreation's New Main Office to Open Wednesday
The Parks and Recreation Department's new main office will now open Wednesday, March 29 at 3140 "N" Street . The new office was scheduled to open tomorrow, but some work spaces are not yet functional.
