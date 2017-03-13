Parks and Recreation Seeks AmeriCorps Members
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for about 24 Youth on the Move AmeriCorps members to provide summer camp activities for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. The positions run from May 30 to August 11. Members will facilitate physical activity, nutrition and enrichment programming at Peter Pan Park and UPCO Park.
