Parks and Recreation Seeks AmeriCorps...

Parks and Recreation Seeks AmeriCorps Members

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: City of Lincoln

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for about 24 Youth on the Move AmeriCorps members to provide summer camp activities for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. The positions run from May 30 to August 11. Members will facilitate physical activity, nutrition and enrichment programming at Peter Pan Park and UPCO Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 10 Ricky Ricardo 3
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC