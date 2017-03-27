Normal Blvd. Improvements to Resume Saturday
Beginning April 1, traffic on Normal Boulevard from South to S. 56th streets will be restricted to single east and westbound lanes. Additional lane closures will restrict left-turn lane movements at the intersection of Normal Blvd. and South streets.
