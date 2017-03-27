"No excuse": Lincolnshire drivers cau...

"No excuse": Lincolnshire drivers caught using mobile phones despite penalty rise

Read more: The Lincolnite

Almost 60 drivers in the East Midlands, including 16 in Lincolnshire, were stopped for using their mobile phones while driving during a week-long police crackdown. As reported previously , motorists faced six points on the driving license and a A 200 fine from March 1. They will also no longer be offered the opportunity to go on a driver awareness course.

