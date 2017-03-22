Nine Nebraska Gymnasts Named Academic All-Big Ten

Danielle Breen , Kelli Chung , Sienna Crouse , Megan Kuo , Jennie Laeng , Ashley Lambert , Megan Schweihofer , Kami Shows and Grace Williams each earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the 2017 season. The nine honorees is tied for the second-highest total in the conference and gives NU 183 total academic all-conference members in program history and 47 since joining the Big Ten before the 2012 season.

