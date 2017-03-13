Nebraska to drop lawsuit over transgender bathroom policy
LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska has asked to drop a 10-state lawsuit it led challenging the Obama administration's guidance on locker room and bathroom use by transgender students after the Trump administration ended the protection.The Nebraska attorney general's office filed the request Thursday.
