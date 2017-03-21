Nebraska Road Projects Bill Could Save State $19M A Year
Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that could save the state $19 million annually by streamlining the process state officials use when working with the federal government on road projects. The bill by Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln would direct the state to enter into an agreement with the federal government.
