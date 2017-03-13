Nebraska Farmland Value Drops 10 Percent
A land-market report by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows a 10 percent decline in the state's average farmland The survey appeared in the Wednesday edition of Cornhusker Economics. It reveals slower bids and land sales, resulting in the value drop.
