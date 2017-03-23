Nebraska Falls to Big Ten Opponent, M...

Nebraska Falls to Big Ten Opponent, Minnesota

Lincoln, Neb .-- The Nebraska men's tennis team took on Big Ten opponent Minnesota at home at the Dillon Tennis Center on Friday night. The Huskers played a tough match but fell 7-0.

