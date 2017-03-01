Midwest UAV Imaging Endorsed by Google
Midwest UAV Imaging has begun offering virtual tours to their clients, a service that was officially launched at the start of 2017. Upon exceeding the criteria set by Google to become a Trusted Photographer, Midwest UAV Imaging will carry the Trusted Google Endorsement for Virtual Tour Photography.
