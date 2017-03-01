Michael James on art, poetry and the caregiving experience

In 2015 New Bedford native Michael James - an internationally recognized textile artist now based in Lincoln, Nebraska - debuted a collection of new works at the International Quilt Study Center & Museum on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus. This collection of non-traditional quilts represented his attempt, as a caregiver, to negotiate the psychic and emotional minefield that is the dementia experience for those suffering from diseases including Alzheimer's, as well as for their caregivers.

