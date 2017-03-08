LPD Chief Speaks About February Protest Outside LIBA Luncheon

It's being examined by Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister following claims by the Lincoln Independent Business Association that protesters should have been arrested outside a February 21 speaking engagement by Nebraska U-S Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, at the Grand Manse. Protesters showed up and chanted loudly outside the room where the luncheon was being held, voicing opposition to her support of Betsy DeVos as U.S. education secretary.

