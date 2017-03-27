Lincoln's South Beltway Project Could Cost $300M
Lincoln's beltway project was slated for 200 million dollars, now Mayor Chris Beutler said that's up to 300 million dollars. He said the department of roads underestimated how much it would cost, and now tax payers could suffer.
