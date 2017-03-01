Lincoln Police connect bank robbery suspect to 3 other crimes
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News [email protected] Lincoln Police believe 19-year-old Marcus Remus of Omaha is connected to three other robberies in Lincoln. On Jan. 5, police arrested Remus for his involvement in the armed robbery at Union Bank and Trust that near 68th and O Street on Dec. 28, 2016.
