Lincoln On The Move With Road Improvements

Mayor Chris Beutler on Thursday talked more about the Lincoln On The Move initiative, which he says the transportation network is fundamental to the future of the city. "We'll be building streets, repairing sidewalks, replacing water mains, sewer mains and paving roads in all quadrants of the city," Beutler said at a news conference inside the County-City Building.

