Lincoln Man Cited For DUI After Drivi...

Lincoln Man Cited For DUI After Driving Car Over Retaining Wall

Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Alcohol is believed to be involved, after a 78-year-old Lincoln man drove off a service road, leaving his rental car hanging off an 8 to 10 foot retaining wall just before 1am Wednesday near 91st and Highway 2. Lincoln Police say a blood draw was done on Larry Field at the hospital. He was cited for DUI and willful reckless driving.

