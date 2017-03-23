Lincoln City Libraries to Host Poetry Reading, Book Launch April 2

Lincoln City Libraries' Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors will host the book launch of "Nebraska Poetry: A Sesquicentennial Anthology, 1867-2017" Sunday, April 2. The free program begins at 2 p.m. in the fourth-floor auditorium of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street. The program is part of the John H. Ames Reading Series, which showcases Nebraska authors reading their own works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.