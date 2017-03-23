Lincoln City Libraries to Host Poetry Reading, Book Launch April 2
Lincoln City Libraries' Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors will host the book launch of "Nebraska Poetry: A Sesquicentennial Anthology, 1867-2017" Sunday, April 2. The free program begins at 2 p.m. in the fourth-floor auditorium of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street. The program is part of the John H. Ames Reading Series, which showcases Nebraska authors reading their own works.
