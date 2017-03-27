Lincoln bridge renamed in honor of so...

Lincoln bridge renamed in honor of soldier killed in Afghanistan

12 hrs ago

A mechanic, a bowling partner and an avid Dr. Pepper drinker - all are terms used to describe Lincoln native Patrick Hamburger. In 2011, he was called into service as a flight engineer aboard a combat helicopter as part of Operation: Enduring Freedom.

Lincoln, NE

