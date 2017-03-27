Lincoln bridge being renamed in honor of slain soldier
The bridge system spanning the Antelope Valley Parkway near the Bob Devaney Sports Center will be called the Staff Sgt. Patrick Hamburger Veterans Memorial Bridge.
