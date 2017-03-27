Lied Center Gift Called "Transformative"

Lied Center Gift Called "Transformative"

The Lied Center announced Thursday that it has received a major gift that will enhance the future of its live classical music programming. Anabeth Hormel Cox of Lincoln announced outright and planned gifts that establish a fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation to benefit the Lied Center's Classical Music performances.

