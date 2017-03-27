KFGE/Lincoln, NE Seeking Afternoon Personality
NRG MEDIA Country KFGE /LINCOLN, NE is looking for an on-air personlity for afternoons. The station has an immediate full-time opening for a "passionate personality who is relatable, fun, and topical... a top talent on the air, on social media, and at personal appearances."
