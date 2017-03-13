Jury convicts man of sexual assault at Lincoln party
A 21-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out at a party in Lincoln. A Lancaster County jury took around 90 minutes to return its verdict Thursday afternoon against Misael Ramirez, who's from West Point in northeast Nebraska.
