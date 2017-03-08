Investment and Project Coordination K...

Investment and Project Coordination Keep "Lincoln on the Move"

Mayor Chris Beutler today said the record pace of street construction, repair and maintenance will continue this year, with a goal of adding 2.6 miles of new arterials, 10.3 miles of arterial improvements and 427 blocks of residential rehabilitation. And he said the "Lincoln on the Move" initiative is helping to build a "leading edge" community.

