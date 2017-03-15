International student returning home ...

International student returning home with a master's degree

9 hrs ago Read more: News Net Nebraska

This coming May, Lionel Ishimwe will graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a master's degree in water resources engineering. A proud Rwandan, Ishimwe plans to take his skills back to Kigali upon graduation.

