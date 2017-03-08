International student feels at home in the Heartland
Nurik Makhmudzoda fell in love with Nebraska after attending an exchange student high school program in Omaha and decided to extend his stay in the Midwest. Makhmudzoda, now a Junior international student at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, has found himself at home in the heartland.
