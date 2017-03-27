Hastings Woman Killed in Highway 77 C...

Hastings Woman Killed in Highway 77 Crash

KFOR-AM Lincoln

One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 77, at Hickman Road six miles south of Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff's Captain Ben Houchin said a westbound car didn't stop at the intersection and was struck by a northbound car, which then struck a south-facing pickup waiting to turn east onto Hickman Road 87-year-old Laverda Baehr, of Hastings, was the westbound driver and died at the scene.

