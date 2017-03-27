Front Line Workers Blame "Soft" Treatment On Unruly Prisoners
The World Herald is reporting that front-line workers in Nebraska prisons blame "soft" treatment of unruly inmates and constant staff turnover for recent disturbances at the Tecumseh State Prison. Officers point to reduced use of solitary confinement when inmates misbehave.
