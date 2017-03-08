From cotton fields to corn fields
After spending 12 hours of plane rides worrying about missing home, all of Zifan Kang's fears dissipated when he set foot on the University of Nebraska Lincoln's campus. Instead of being greeted with anxiety and uncertainty, Kang was met with hospitality and comfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Net Nebraska.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan '17
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC