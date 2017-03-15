Four Staff Members Assaulted at TSCI

Four Staff Members Assaulted at TSCI

Read more: KLKN

March 15, 2017 Inmates in housing unit 2B at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted four staff members today at approximately 1 p.m. Two of the staff members required outside medical attention. As a result of the incident on March 2nd, housing unit 2AB was on modified operations.

