Fire At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen On 48th Street
The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a fire at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the corner of 48th and Vine Streets. The fire started in the ceiling of the bathroom, which leads to the area that holds equipment for cash registers and cooking.
