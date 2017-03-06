Fire At Central Lincoln Duplex
It happened around 8:30am at a home north of 30th and "J." Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Leo Benes told KFOR News at the scene everyone inside got out, but there were reports of someone that may have been left inside.
