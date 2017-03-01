Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Now in 10 City Garages
Mayor Chris Beutler today announced that ten City parking garages now have public electric vehicle charging stations. Each ChargePointa station is capable of charging two cars at a time, so the public now has more than 20 spots to charge electric cars in the downtown area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan '17
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC