Ed Morrow Jr Transferring From Huskers
Word came out last night from Nebraska officials that Ed Morrow, Jr. is transferring out of the men's basketball program to another school, which has yet to be determined. Morrow said in a statement through the Nebraska athletic department that it was a tough decision, but added "you have to venture out to pursue dreams and aspirations in a career."
