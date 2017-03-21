Early voting for Primary Election has begun
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that that early voting for the April 4, 2017, Lincoln City Primary Election began yesterday, March 20, 2017. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early/absentee ballot.
