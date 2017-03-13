Deputy's Quick Response Saves Lives, Limits Fire Damage
An off-duty Lancaster County sheriff's deputy is being credited for his initial response in helping rescue 13 people from an apartment fire Wednesday morning just south of downtown Lincoln. Deputy Barry Barnett noticed smoke and reported the fire on the northeast corner of 9th and "D" streets around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
