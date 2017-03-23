City Audit Results Show No Areas of C...

City Audit Results Show No Areas of Concern

Mayor Chris Beutler today announced that the recently completed audit of the City's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the 2015-16 fiscal year found no areas of concern. City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman said it was remarkable for a City the size of Lincoln to have no audit "findings," or suggested adjustments.

