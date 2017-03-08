Can Hawkeye Roots + Husker Pride = Tr...

Can Hawkeye Roots + Husker Pride = Transformation?

Three new defensive coaches are wearing red polos this spring at Nebraska, and two have deep Iowa roots defensive coordinator Bob Diaco and safeties coach Bob Elliott . Both highly respected coaches marvel at Nebraska's rich football tradition, and if you didn't know their backgrounds, you would have walked away from Tuesday's presser wondering how anyone could be more excited than two former Hawkeyes who landed in Lincoln at the same time.

