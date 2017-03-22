Bob Brown Eager to Share Thoughts on ...

Bob Brown Eager to Share Thoughts on Radio Tonight

15 hrs ago Read more: Huskers.com

"I am humbled by my selection into the University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame today, and I am very excited to be in Lincoln with the other honorees in October," said Bob Brown , one of only three players in Nebraska football history "To be honored like this, I can't help but think back to a wide-assed kid out of Cleveland who stepped foot into Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1960 to begin a journey that was absolutely fantastic from the minute I got there to now," Brown told me Wednesday from his home in Oakland, Calif. "I had the privilege to meet Shawn when Nebraska came to California to play at San Jose State," Brown said, "It was exciting to hear Shawn's voice this morning.

