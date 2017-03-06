Big Red to Battle Boilermakers Saturday
The Nebraska women's tennis team will compete in its second Big Ten match of the season, when the 14-0 Huskers welcome Purdue to the Dillon Tennis Center on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Admission to the match is free, with the first 100 fans receiving free Valentino's pizza and a drink. The Huskers shoot to extend their 14-match winning streak while notching their second Big Ten Conference dual victory.
