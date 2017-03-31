Berkeley: Former Hotel Durant to reopen as Graduate Berkeley
The former Hotel Durant will reopen in April as Graduate Berkeley, the latest piece of "transformative real estate" in the "one-of-a-kind portfolio of timeless assets" of self-described counterculture investors AJ Capital Partners. The 143-room landmark hotel originally opened in 1928 and was named for UC Berkeley founder Henry Durant.
