Bankrupt Gordmans Has a Buyer

Under the terms of the transaction, the Stage subsidiary will, subject to exceptions in the purchase agreement, acquire a minimum of 50 Gordmans store leases, with rights to assume leases for an additional seven stores and a distribution center; all of Gordmans' inventory, furniture, fixtures, equipment and other assets at the 57 store locations; and the trademarks and other intellectual property of Gordmans. Stage intends to fund the transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.