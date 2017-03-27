Bankrupt Gordmans Has a Buyer
Under the terms of the transaction, the Stage subsidiary will, subject to exceptions in the purchase agreement, acquire a minimum of 50 Gordmans store leases, with rights to assume leases for an additional seven stores and a distribution center; all of Gordmans' inventory, furniture, fixtures, equipment and other assets at the 57 store locations; and the trademarks and other intellectual property of Gordmans. Stage intends to fund the transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility.
