Armed Robbery At An East Lincoln Bank

13 hrs ago

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened just before 12:30pm Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank at 1776 South 70th Street. Police tell KFOR News two males, both about 16-years-old wearing surgical masks, one of them armed with a handgun, demanded money then took off in an unknown direction.

