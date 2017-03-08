Another Arrest In February Shots Fired Case
A fourth person has been arrested connected to the Feb. 21st shots fired case outside the Super C at 21st and "G" Street. Lincoln Police say 18-year-old Tayron Jennings was arrested during a traffic stop at 18th and "G" Wednesday afternoon for two counts of use of a firearm and two counts of terroristic threats.
