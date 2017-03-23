Aging Partners Invites the Public to Active Age Fair April 13
Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to the Active Age Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. The event will showcase services and other opportunities available at the Lincoln and Lancaster County senior centers. No event registration is required, but lunch reservations must be made by Tuesday, April 11 by calling 402-441-7990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|14 hr
|Fred Mertz
|4
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC