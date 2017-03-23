Aging Partners Invites the Public to Active Age Fair April 13

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to the Active Age Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. The event will showcase services and other opportunities available at the Lincoln and Lancaster County senior centers. No event registration is required, but lunch reservations must be made by Tuesday, April 11 by calling 402-441-7990.

