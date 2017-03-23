Aging Partners Invites the Public to ...

Aging Partners Invites the Public to Active Age Fair April 13

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: City of Lincoln

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to the Active Age Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. The event will showcase services and other opportunities available at the Lincoln and Lancaster County senior centers. No event registration is required, but lunch reservations must be made by Tuesday, April 11 by calling 402-441-7990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... 14 hr Fred Mertz 4
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC