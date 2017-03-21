Aging Partners Hosts Lincoln History Lunch Series

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend the Lincoln History Lunch Series beginning Wednesday, March 29 at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. The presentations are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and highlight Lincoln's history and evolution. A box lunch is available for a suggested contribution of $4 for ages 60 and over, and an $8 fee for those under age 60. Meal reservations must be made by the Monday prior to the program by calling 402-441-7158.

