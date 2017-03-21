Aging Partners Hosts Lincoln History Lunch Series
Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend the Lincoln History Lunch Series beginning Wednesday, March 29 at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. The presentations are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and highlight Lincoln's history and evolution. A box lunch is available for a suggested contribution of $4 for ages 60 and over, and an $8 fee for those under age 60. Meal reservations must be made by the Monday prior to the program by calling 402-441-7158.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 10
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC