Aging Partners Hosts Lincoln History ...

Aging Partners Hosts Lincoln History Lunch Series

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: City of Lincoln

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend the Lincoln History Lunch Series beginning Wednesday, March 29 at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. The presentations are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and highlight Lincoln's history and evolution. A box lunch is available for a suggested contribution of $4 for ages 60 and over, and an $8 fee for those under age 60. Meal reservations must be made by the Monday prior to the program by calling 402-441-7158.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 10 Ricky Ricardo 3
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC