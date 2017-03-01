2 inmates killed in Nebraska prison revolt identified

Security forces in riot gear surround a courtyard behind razor wire at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb., Thursday, March 2, 2017, where dozens inmates congregated after refusing to return to their cells. The prison was placed on lockdown for roughly three hours Thursday after inmates in a housing unit refused to return to their cells and a fire was started in a yard.

