Work on Yankee Hill Road Project to Resume

Work on the Yankee Hill Road project from 70th Street to the intersection of 91st Street and Highway 2 will resume Monday, February 20 with the full closure of the 70th and Yankee Hill intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.

