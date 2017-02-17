Work on Yankee Hill Road Project to Resume
Work on the Yankee Hill Road project from 70th Street to the intersection of 91st Street and Highway 2 will resume Monday, February 20 with the full closure of the 70th and Yankee Hill intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.
